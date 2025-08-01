AFN Aviano Radio News: The Fired Up Chief Visits Aviano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87892" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on a visit from retired Chief Master Sgt. Juan Lewis known on social media as, ‘The Fired Up Chief,’ July 29 - Aug. 1, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Lewis served as a command chief at four different bases during his career, and uses social media to inspire, uplift and motivate Airmen throughout the force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)