    AFN Aviano Radio News: The Fired Up Chief Visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on a visit from retired Chief Master Sgt. Juan Lewis known on social media as, ‘The Fired Up Chief,’ July 29 - Aug. 1, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Lewis served as a command chief at four different bases during his career, and uses social media to inspire, uplift and motivate Airmen throughout the force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
