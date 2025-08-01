AFN Aviano Radio News: The Fired Up Chief Visits Aviano

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on a visit from retired Chief Master Sgt. Juan Lewis known on social media as, ‘The Fired Up Chief,’ July 29 - Aug. 1, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Lewis served as a command chief at four different bases during his career, and uses social media to inspire, uplift and motivate Airmen throughout the force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|08.07.2025
|08.08.2025 07:58
|Newscasts
|87892
|2508/DOD_111218651.mp3
|00:02:51
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|4
|0
|0
