    KMC Update - Antiterrorism Awareness Month and Back-to-School Saving

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, shares information on Antiterrorism Awareness Month, on Aug. 6, 2025. Meanwhile, Marie Amarosa, Baumholder Army Community Service (ACS) financial readiness specialist, shares how to save money during back-to-school season, on Aug. 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Antiterrorism Awareness Month and Back-to-School Saving, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

