Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brian Godfrey Speaks on Educational and Developmental Intervention Services

    Brian Godfrey Speaks on Educational and Developmental Intervention Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    Brian Godfrey, a community influencer, speaks with Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro, an American Forces Network Humphreys broadcaster, about Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. They spoke on how EDIS is a resource that is available for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87873
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111218368.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brian Godfrey Speaks on Educational and Developmental Intervention Services, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    child care
    Military Familes
    Family First
    AFN
    awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download