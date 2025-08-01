Brian Godfrey Speaks on Educational and Developmental Intervention Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87873" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brian Godfrey, a community influencer, speaks with Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro, an American Forces Network Humphreys broadcaster, about Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. They spoke on how EDIS is a resource that is available for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)