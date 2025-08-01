Korean News Update: Exceptional Family Member Program

Sara Ortiz, Camp Humphreys Exceptional Family Member Program Coordinator, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what the program has to offer during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 25, 2025. Ortiz informs listeners on how to get involved in the program and what resources are available to service members. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)