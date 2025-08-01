250804-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 4, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Back-to-School 5k run at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 08:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87826
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111211179.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Back-to-School 5k, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.