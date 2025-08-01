250804-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 4, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the new PCS hotline being fully operational and the U.S. donation to the World Foundation Program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 07:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87820
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111211013.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News - PCS Hotline and U.S. Donation to WFP, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.