    AFN Humphreys Radio SPOT: Thought Provoking Thursdays

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about Thought Provoking Thursdays, hosted by U.S. Army Sargent Jazmin Cameron's, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 28, 2025. Cameron's goal for this themed show is to ask thought provoking questions to challenge service members critical thinking skills. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

