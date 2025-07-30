In this week’s edition of The Marne Report, Samantha Stark and Lauren Clements explore everything MWR Leisure Travel has to offer. From discounted getaways to exclusive vacation packages, discover how you can travel for less. Take a listen now by searching 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 10:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87800
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204742.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.