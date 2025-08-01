250730-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 30, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Talisman Saber 25 and the U.S. trade cooperation agreement with the European Union. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 03:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87797
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204591.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Talisman Saber & EU Trade Deal, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.