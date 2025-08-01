Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Talisman Saber & EU Trade Deal

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250730-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 30, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Talisman Saber 25 and the U.S. trade cooperation agreement with the European Union. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 03:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87797
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111204591.mp3
    Length: 00:02:33
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Talisman Saber & EU Trade Deal, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

