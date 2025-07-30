250728-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 27=8, 2024) Radio liner voiced by U.S. Navy Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 08:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87786
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204275.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Liner - CNR Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore (1), by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.