    U.S. Soldier and Djiboutian Forces exchange Cybersecurity and Radio Communications Fundamentals

    GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Africa Command, the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa and the Kentucky National Guard collaborated with Djiboutian Forces in a skills-sharing program focused on cybersecurity and radio communications fundamentals. The National Guard led an initiative combined classroom instruction, live demonstrations and hands-on practical exercises. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 10:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE
