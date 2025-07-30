U.S. Soldier and Djiboutian Forces exchange Cybersecurity and Radio Communications Fundamentals

U.S. Africa Command, the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa and the Kentucky National Guard collaborated with Djiboutian Forces in a skills-sharing program focused on cybersecurity and radio communications fundamentals. The National Guard led an initiative combined classroom instruction, live demonstrations and hands-on practical exercises. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|07.31.2025
|07.31.2025 10:02
|Newscasts
|87760
|2507/DOD_111201323.mp3
|00:01:00
|DE
|1
|0
|0
