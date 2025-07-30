Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Bazaar and ACS Language Courses

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Judi Carcamo, Ramstein Bazaar communications director, shares how the proceeds from the Ramstein Bazaar benefit the community, on July 29, 2025. Meanwhile, Bryan Albertson, Army Community Service (ACS) cross cultural adaptation technician, shares information on the language courses available through ACS, on July 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 04:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87745
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111201100.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Army Community Service
    KMC
    Ramstein Bazaar
    language courses

