Judi Carcamo, Ramstein Bazaar communications director, shares how the proceeds from the Ramstein Bazaar benefit the community, on July 29, 2025. Meanwhile, Bryan Albertson, Army Community Service (ACS) cross cultural adaptation technician, shares information on the language courses available through ACS, on July 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 04:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87745
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111201100.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Bazaar and ACS Language Courses, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
