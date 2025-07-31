Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 31, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 35th Medical Group, partnered with Japan Air Self Defense Force Misawa Medical Squadron to conduct a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025. In Australia, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio arrived in Brisbane, for a scheduled port visit alongside submarine USS Frank Cable. And in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership kicks off its 21st iteration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 00:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
