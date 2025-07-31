Pacific Pulse: July 31, 2025

In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 35th Medical Group, partnered with Japan Air Self Defense Force Misawa Medical Squadron to conduct a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025. In Australia, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio arrived in Brisbane, for a scheduled port visit alongside submarine USS Frank Cable. And in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership kicks off its 21st iteration.