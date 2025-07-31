In Japan, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 35th Medical Group, partnered with Japan Air Self Defense Force Misawa Medical Squadron to conduct a mass casualty exercise during Resolute Force Pacific 2025. In Australia, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio arrived in Brisbane, for a scheduled port visit alongside submarine USS Frank Cable. And in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership kicks off its 21st iteration.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 00:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87741
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111200875.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 31, 2025, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
