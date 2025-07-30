MWR CALLIGRAPHY PROMO

250731-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for a calligraphy class taking place on several dates, at the Community Education Center. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
