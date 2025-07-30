Doctor discusses special medical study work being completed at Fort McCoy for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Part II

Maj. Karl Greene, a medical doctor with the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses his support for a special medical study June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Miller is supporting the study that is related to the effects of mortars, artillery, and related items on Soldiers in the U.S. Army through the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Here he explains the study and how they're moving forward. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)