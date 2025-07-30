Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 21 - Recruiters

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month we sat down with some of the regions top recruiting leaders and learned all things recruiting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 13:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87735
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111199500.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 21 - Recruiters, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

