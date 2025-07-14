On this News in One:
U.S. Air Force Airmen, alongside NATO allies and partner nations participated in the Royal International Air Tattoo, or RIAT, 2025 Airshow, at Royal Air Force Station Fairford, United Kingdom.
(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 03:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87718
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111198572.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 - News In One July 28, 2025, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.