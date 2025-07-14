Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doctor discusses special medical study work being completed at Fort McCoy for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gregory Miller, a medical doctor with the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses his support for a special medical study June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Miller is supporting the study that is related to the effects of mortars, artillery, and related items on Soldiers in the U.S. Army through the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Here he explains the study and how they're moving forward. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 18:34
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87716
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
