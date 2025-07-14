Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 24 Mental and Physical Resiliency

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 24 Mental and Physical Resiliency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Department leaders and spokesmen have confirmed a review of the PT standards is underway to align with a military wide review of fitness standards.

    Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis, 433rd Airlift Wing public affairs superintendent, sat down with two Alamo Wing experts Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd AW Resiliency Integrator First Sergeant, and Dena Lewis, 433rd AW Director of Psychological Health, to discuss some strategies and tools Airmen can use to navigate these transformative times.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87715
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111197736.mp3
    Length: 00:16:52
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 24 Mental and Physical Resiliency, by TSgt Melissa Estevez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download