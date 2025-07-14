Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 24 Mental and Physical Resiliency

Department leaders and spokesmen have confirmed a review of the PT standards is underway to align with a military wide review of fitness standards.
Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis, 433rd Airlift Wing public affairs superintendent, sat down with two Alamo Wing experts Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd AW Resiliency Integrator First Sergeant, and Dena Lewis, 433rd AW Director of Psychological Health, to discuss some strategies and tools Airmen can use to navigate these transformative times.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87715
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111197736.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
