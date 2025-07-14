New company commander at Fort McCoy Garrison HHC provides first comments as commander during July 2025 ceremony

Maj. Zachary Daugherty, new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives his first comments as company commander July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daugherty took command of the company from Maj. Randy Downs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)