    New company commander at Fort McCoy Garrison HHC provides first comments as commander during July 2025 ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Zachary Daugherty, new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives his first comments as company commander July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daugherty took command of the company from Maj. Randy Downs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

