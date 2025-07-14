Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy leader welcomes new garrison HHC commander, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon provides comments during a change-of-command ceremony July 11, 2025, for the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy (Wis.) Headquarters and Headquarters Company. During the ceremony, Maj. Zachary Daugherty took command from Maj. Randy Downs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:36
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, HHC change of command, Fort McCoy Garrison HHC, IMCOM

