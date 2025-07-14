Fort McCoy leader welcomes new garrison HHC commander, Part 2

Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon provides comments during a change-of-command ceremony July 11, 2025, for the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy (Wis.) Headquarters and Headquarters Company. During the ceremony, Maj. Zachary Daugherty took command from Maj. Randy Downs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 14:36
|Category:
|B-roll
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
