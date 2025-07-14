Refuel Radio: Honorary Commander

On the tenth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, sits down with Brooks Mitchell, city manager of Moore, Oklahoma, and honorary commander of the 507th ARW.
Together, they explore the growing partnership between the city of Moore and the 507th, the value of the honorary commander program in bridging military and civilian communities, and the unique challenges and responsibilities of leading complex organizations in both the public and defense sectors.
The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87694
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111193866.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:09
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
