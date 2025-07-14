Patient Informational Minute with HM3 Brenden Sherrill, Emergency Medical Technician

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 25, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brenden Sherrill, an emergency medical technician, stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, to discuss medical services through the emergency department. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87693
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111193768.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
