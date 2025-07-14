Meet the New Leader for Military Family Readiness Policy

Strong families are the foundation of a mission-ready force. In this powerful conversation, host Bruce Moody speaks with Stephen Simmons — Marine veteran, military spouse, father and new deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy. Simmons shares how supporting military families drives retention, readiness and resilience and outlines his vision for transforming quality of life through initiatives like nutrition, mental health and spouse employment. This episode connects policy to everyday military life and why it matters for the future of the force.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.