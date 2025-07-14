Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 18 - Family

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 18 - Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month's episode is about military family. We sat down with Purple Star kids and spouses to discuss military life from their perspective.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 11:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87674
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111174825.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 18 - Family, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download