250725-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (July 25, 2025) Radio news highlighting Ukraine Defense Contact Group and Venezuela Prisoner release. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Ukraine Defense Contact Group and Venezuela Prisoner Release, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
