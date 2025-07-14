Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News - USS Thomas Hudner Returns from Deployment and Naval forces in the Mediterranean

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250725 NAPLES, Italy (July 25, 2025) News Highlighting the USS Thomas Hudner returning from its five-month long deployment and Italian and U.S. Combined Naval force integrates in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Karris Battle)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:15
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News - USS Thomas Hudner Returns from Deployment and Naval forces in the Mediterranean, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

