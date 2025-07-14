250723 NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2025) Spot highlighting the importance of taking the necessary to protecting oneself from the summer heat. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87667
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111174217.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Summer Safety, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
