    Job Fairs and Fall Courses

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Nelly Olson, ACS Employment Readiness Program Manager, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 22, 2025, sharing information on an upcoming job fair in the KMC. Meanwhile, the University of Maryland Global Campus has Fall classes for those pursuing an education. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    tuition assistance
    acs
    kaiserslautern
    job fair
    college

