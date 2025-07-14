Job Fairs and Fall Courses

Nelly Olson, ACS Employment Readiness Program Manager, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 22, 2025, sharing information on an upcoming job fair in the KMC. Meanwhile, the University of Maryland Global Campus has Fall classes for those pursuing an education. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
