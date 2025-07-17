Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 17, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Thailand, The U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy began the 31st exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand 2025 with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand. In the Philippines, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington with Carrier Air Wing 5 departed Manila, Philippines, following a scheduled port visit.

