Pacific Pulse: July 17, 2025

In Thailand, The U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy began the 31st exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand 2025 with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand. In the Philippines, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington with Carrier Air Wing 5 departed Manila, Philippines, following a scheduled port visit.
