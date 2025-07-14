Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 31 Global Communicators: Enhancing Interoperability at DINFOS

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    Dive into the world of international military cooperation in this special episode of The DINFOS Way. Host Jack Rous explores the mission of the International Military Student Office (IMSO) and how it strengthens interoperability among allied forces through the Security Assistance Training Program.

    Listeners will gain insight into how the program fosters professional training, enhances communication skills, and builds partnerships that directly support U.S. and allied military readiness. Hear how the exchange of international perspectives enriches the learning environment at DINFOS while promoting a better understanding of operational standards and U.S. military values.

    Whether you’re a military communicator, a public affairs professional, or interested in global defense collaboration, this episode offers a compelling look at how DINFOS cultivates interoperability and builds bridges across defense communications worldwide.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:29
