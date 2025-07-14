The DINFOS Way - Ep. 31 Global Communicators: Enhancing Interoperability at DINFOS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87648" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dive into the world of international military cooperation in this special episode of The DINFOS Way. Host Jack Rous explores the mission of the International Military Student Office (IMSO) and how it strengthens interoperability among allied forces through the Security Assistance Training Program.



Listeners will gain insight into how the program fosters professional training, enhances communication skills, and builds partnerships that directly support U.S. and allied military readiness. Hear how the exchange of international perspectives enriches the learning environment at DINFOS while promoting a better understanding of operational standards and U.S. military values.



Whether you’re a military communicator, a public affairs professional, or interested in global defense collaboration, this episode offers a compelling look at how DINFOS cultivates interoperability and builds bridges across defense communications worldwide.