Afternoon Alibi with Anna DeLange

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 23, 2025) An interview with Anna DeLange, Stars and Stripes Marketing Assistant, to discuss going on e-bike tour through the Prosecco Hills, the Pierogi Festival in Krakow, and how you can get volunteer hours from the comfort of your own home with Stars and Stripes. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
