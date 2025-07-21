On this News in One:
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, Supporting Task Force Voit, observed and advised Estonian defense forces during live fire HIMARS training in Undva, Estonia.
(U.S. Army audio by SGT Jonathan Koleno)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 10:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87625
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111167575.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Voit - News in One July 21, 2025, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.