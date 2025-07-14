KMC Update - Blood Drives and Resilience

Stacy Sanning, blood donor recruiter with Armed Services Blood Program - Europe, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 17, 2025, sharing information on who can donate blood, and the people helped from the donations. Meanwhile, IPPW shares this month's OpGrit topic, connection. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
