    KMC Update - Blood Drives and Resilience

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Stacy Sanning, blood donor recruiter with Armed Services Blood Program - Europe, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 17, 2025, sharing information on who can donate blood, and the people helped from the donations. Meanwhile, IPPW shares this month's OpGrit topic, connection. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 10:07
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    blood drive
    kaiserslautern
    resiliancy
    ASBP Europe
    IPPW

