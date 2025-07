Marine Minute 28-25 (Audio)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87574" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE WING SUPPORT SQUADRON 273, MARINE AIR CONTROL GROUP 28, 2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, CONDUCT SMALL UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TRAINING AT TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GEORGIA.



SMALL UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS ARE CRUCIAL TO MARINES AS THEY IMPROVE BATTLEFIELD AWARENESS, BOOST THE LIKELIHOOD OF A SUCCESSFUL MISSION, AND REDUCE RISK BY SUPPLYING REAL-TIME INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE, AND RECONNAISSANCE WITHOUT REVEALING PERSONNEL TO DIRECT DANGER.



WHILE MARINES CONDUCT TRAINING IN GEORGIA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES ATTENDING A WREATH LAYING CEREMONY AT THE VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL DURING MARINE WEEK CHICAGO.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!