    U.S. Service Members, NATO Allies, Partner Nations participate in the International Four Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands - News In One July 18, 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brentan Meadows 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Service Members, NATO Allies and Partner Nations participate in the International Four Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    (U.S. Army audio by SGT Brentan Meadows)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 08:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87571
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111157077.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members, NATO Allies, Partner Nations participate in the International Four Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands - News In One July 18, 2025, by SGT Brentan Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    Four Days Marches
    News in One
    Netherlands

