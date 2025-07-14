250718-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central's Change of Command in Naples, Italy and Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's recent visit to the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Change of Command And Bahrain Prime Minister Visits Pentagon, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
