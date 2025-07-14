Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Change of Command And Bahrain Prime Minister Visits Pentagon

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250718-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central's Change of Command in Naples, Italy and Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's recent visit to the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Location: NAPLES, IT
    TAGS

    Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa
    Commander Navy Region EURAFCENT
    Bahrain
    change of command
    Pentagon
    NSA Naples

