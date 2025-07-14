Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Defender Castle & Estonian HIMARS

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.15.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250715-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 15, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Defender Castle 25 and U.S. and Estonian forces conducting live-fire exercises with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 08:41
    Length: 00:02:03
