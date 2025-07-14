This is a 30-second radio spot on KMC Onstage auditions that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 18, 2025, to Aug. 12, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 05:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87565
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111156820.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - KMC Onstage, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.