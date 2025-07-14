NEWSCAST 15JUL25: Asuka III & Sinkhole

250717-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan

On July, 14, 2025 the Asuka III made it's maiden call at Hakata Port and New details have emerged regarding the large sinkhole that appeared on Fukuoka's busy Kokutai Road on June 10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)