    NEWSCAST 15JUL25: Asuka III & Sinkhole

    NEWSCAST 15JUL25: Asuka III & Sinkhole

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250717-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On July, 14, 2025 the Asuka III made it's maiden call at Hakata Port and New details have emerged regarding the large sinkhole that appeared on Fukuoka's busy Kokutai Road on June 10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 04:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87561
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111156568.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fukuoka
    LNG
    sinkhole
    AFN Sasebo
    Asuka III
    Hakata Port

