    NEWSCAST 18JUL25: USS Warrior Visit & Medical Sports Day

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250717-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On July, 16, 2025 the USS Warrior visited Niigata Japan for community relations and cultural exchange, and on July, 11, 2025 Sasebo and Iwakuni medical personnel gathered for a sports day event that took place at Nimitz park and the fleet fitness complex. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Community Relations
    CFAS
    MCAS Iwakuni

