250717-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
On July, 16, 2025 the USS Warrior visited Niigata Japan for community relations and cultural exchange, and on July, 11, 2025 Sasebo and Iwakuni medical personnel gathered for a sports day event that took place at Nimitz park and the fleet fitness complex. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87559
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111156205.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 18JUL25: USS Warrior Visit & Medical Sports Day, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.