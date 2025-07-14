The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87555" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Melany Amato, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield school liaison officer, shares important information about this upcoming school year! She discusses open house dates, first day tips, and how she's here to help every step of the way. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.