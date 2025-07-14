Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Change of Command Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 31st Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony from wing commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark to Col. Beau Diers on July 11, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The event marked a pivotal moment for the 31 FW as Diers assumed command of one of the most strategically positioned fighter wings in the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
