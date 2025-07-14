AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Change of Command Ceremony

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 31st Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony from wing commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark to Col. Beau Diers on July 11, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The event marked a pivotal moment for the 31 FW as Diers assumed command of one of the most strategically positioned fighter wings in the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)