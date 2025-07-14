Sgt. Maj. Andrew Gregory joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss issues with operational tempo effecting Soldiers and units around the Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 11:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87476
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111147007.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 82 - Addressing Unsustainable OPTEMPO, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.