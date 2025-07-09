NEWSCAST 11JUL25: Tonga Partnership & Sasebo USO

On June 27th Pacific Partnership 2025 concluded its work in Nuku'alofa with The Kingdom of Tonga and U.S. personnel conducting community health engagements as well as renovation projects and on June 29th Sasebo USO hosted an All Things Japan event at Nimitiz park, this was an opportunity open to all to learn more about Japanese culture. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)