    NEWSCAST 11JUL25: Tonga Partnership & Sasebo USO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    On June 27th Pacific Partnership 2025 concluded its work in Nuku'alofa with The Kingdom of Tonga and U.S. personnel conducting community health engagements as well as renovation projects and on June 29th Sasebo USO hosted an All Things Japan event at Nimitiz park, this was an opportunity open to all to learn more about Japanese culture. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 21:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87468
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111146033.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 11JUL25: Tonga Partnership & Sasebo USO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tonga
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    Sasebo USO

