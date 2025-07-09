In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alexis Porterfield highlights our upcoming Marne Palooza! This back to school event will feature games, food, prizes and more. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
07.11.2025
07.11.2025
Interviews
|Length:
00:03:36
|Location:
FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
