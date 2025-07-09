Refuel Radio: A New Voice for the Enlisted Force

On the ninth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, Col. Ryan Brader, 507th ARW deputy commander, welcome Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, the new 507th ARW command chief, as the newest podcast host.



The hosts discussed Orawiec’s career, leadership philosophies, and vision for the future of the enlisted force of the 507th ARW.



The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.