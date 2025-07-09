250711-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 11, 2025) News highlighting Bulgaria's Best Warrior Competition and Exercise Platinum Wolf in Serbia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris D. Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 09:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87456
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111142400.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News - Best Warrior Competition and Exercise Platinum Wolf, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.