Marine Minute: 27-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL JOSEPH DEMARCUS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



A NEW COMMANDER HAS ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITY OVER MARINE FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA. MAJOR GENERAL ROBERT SOFGE JR. PASSED THE COMMAND TO MAJOR GENERAL DANIEL SHIPLEY AT PANZER KASERNE, U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, GERMANY.



UNDER MAJOR GENERAL SOFGE’S LEADERSHIP, MARINE FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA FOCUSED ON ENHANCING COOPERATION WITH ALLIES AND PARTNERS THROUGH DIVERSE OPERATIONS AND EXERCISES. MAJOR GENERAL SHIPLEY EXPRESSED HIS EAGERNESS TO CONTINUE THE LEGACY ESTABLISHED BY PAST COMMANDERS.



WHILE MAJOR GENERAL SHIPLEY TAKES HIS COMMAND IN GERMANY, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES OFF THE COAST OF NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTING ROYAL NETHERLANDS MARINES TO HNLMS JOHAN DE WITT DURING ATLANTIC ALLIANCE 25.



THIS IS THE FIRST ITERATION OF ATLANTIC ALLIANCE 25 AND IT AIMS TO BE THE PREMIERE NAVAL INTEGRATION EXERCISE ON THE EAST COAST.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!