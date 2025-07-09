AFN Naples Radio News - MARFOREURAF Change of Command & Festa Americana

250708-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 8, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Marine Corps Forces Europe And Africa change of command ceremony and the Independence Day celebration, Festa Americana, at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|07.08.2025
|07.11.2025 07:56
|Recording
|87451
|2507/DOD_111142348.mp3
|00:02:12
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
|0
